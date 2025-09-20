Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Culture

NZ composer’s new magnum opus reinterprets Mary’s response to the crucifixion

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Composer Victoria Kelly: a steadfastly secular Stabat Mater. Photo / Amanda Billing

Composer Victoria Kelly: a steadfastly secular Stabat Mater. Photo / Amanda Billing

Victoria Kelly is a glamorous woman, but when I bump into her on the street, she looks as if she hasn’t slept for weeks. “I did it,” she says, her voice equal parts jubilation and exhaustion. “I handed it in yesterday.”

“It” is Stabat Mater, a major piece for choir

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save