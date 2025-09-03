Advertisement
Listener

Bassoonist Ben Hoadley swaps wind instruments to play a masterpiece

Richard Betts
By
New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Nicely hewn: Bassoonist Ben Hoadley studied at the New England Conservatory in Boston, a centre for period instrument performance. Photo / Milena Parobczy

The last time I saw Ben Hoadley on stage, he was performing with period orchestra NZ Barok. I was mesmerised by the instrument he was playing, which, he says now, was a baroque bassoon. It looked like he was blowing directly into a tree, an instrument less crafted than hewn.

