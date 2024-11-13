Home / The Listener / Culture

Mahi toi: A phenomenal new survey of Māori art

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read

Toi Te Mana: An Indigenous History of Māori Art has arrived, the most comprehensive survey of mahi toi ever created. A weighty 600 pages richly illustrated, it sweeps through the centuries, covering the creations of long-gone tūpuna right up to those of the present day. Whether whakairo (carving), kākahu (textiles), photography or digital arts, all mediums are presented. The authors bring peerless knowledge to the project -- Māori art and architecture historian Professor Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), art historian

Save

Latest from The Listener