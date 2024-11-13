Mahi toi: A phenomenal new survey of Māori art

Toi Te Mana: An Indigenous History of Māori Art has arrived, the most comprehensive survey of mahi toi ever created. A weighty 600 pages richly illustrated, it sweeps through the centuries, covering the creations of long-gone tūpuna right up to those of the present day. Whether whakairo (carving), kākahu (textiles), photography or digital arts, all mediums are presented. The authors bring peerless knowledge to the project -- Māori art and architecture historian Professor Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), art historianNgarino Ellis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) and the late art historian and curator Jonathan Mane-Wheoki CNZM (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri). Mane-Wheoki died 10 years ago but the project’s necessarily long gestation meant Ellis and Brown could build on his writing and research. The book is dedicated to him as “collaborator, colleague, mentor, friend and whanaunga”.
Extracted here with permission are images and edited text from “Ngā Taonga o Wharawhara: Body Adornment” (chapter 6). In her text, Ellis notes that the first European visitors to Aotearoa were avid collectors of adornments. As well as being visibly and aesthetically Māori, they were highly portable. A 2021 report identified 3446 such works, and their containers, in 88 museums globally.
Toi Te Mana: An Indigenous History of Māori Art, by Deidre Brown and Ngarino Ellis, with Jonathan Mane-Wheoki (Auckland University Press, RRP $99.99), is on sale now.