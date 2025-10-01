Advertisement
Listener
‘I couldn’t give up either’: The NZ doctor who became a composer 40 years after her first degree

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Dr Louise Webster: Late entry into composition meant she learnt with the best. Photo / Supplied

‘It sounds really stupid, but I didn’t realise you could study composition at university,” says Dr Louise Webster, who has a doctorate in composition from the University of Auckland.

She appreciates the irony, but in fairness to Webster, whose Proof Against Burning appears in Auckland Philharmonia’s Fantastique! programme on October

