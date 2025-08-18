Listener

Alone and vulnerable: Steve Braunias on the murder of a lone security guard

Steve Braunias
Alone and vulnerable: Steve Braunias on the murder of a lone security guard
Ramandeep Singh, 25, was murdered murder while locking the car park gates at Massey's Royal Reserve in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Likely the worst thing about the killing of security guard Ramandeep Singh in Auckland during December 2023 – not that there is anything good to be found in this entirely cynical and remorseless murder, described by the sentencing judge on July 31 as “callous” but which could rather have been

