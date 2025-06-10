Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Justice with heart: Steve Braunias spends a day at NZ’s court for the mentally ill

By Steve Braunias
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

There was the man who punched someone in the head but only did so, he explained, because he was wanting to dislodge a scorpion off his victim’s face. There was another man who broke into a neighbour’s house and smashed a large pot plant due to his belief that the woman placed his family in imminent danger.

And later that afternoon, at a very particular set of hearings at the Auckland District Court in early May, there was the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener