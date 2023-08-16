Advertisement

Project aims to fight extreme heat with cool-roof technology

By Veronika Meduna
Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can have devastating impacts on people’s health. Photo / Getty Images

During mid-winter in New Zealand, it may be hard to imagine extreme heat. But for several weeks during their summer months, millions of people in the US, Europe, China and India have endured record-shattering temperatures,

