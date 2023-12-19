Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: The ultimate buyer’s guide to lightweight action cameras

By Peter Griffin
6 mins to read
Capturing adventure: Still from one of GoPro’s best videos of 2023 recorded on the pint-sized adventure camera. Photo / Supplied

Capturing adventure: Still from one of GoPro’s best videos of 2023 recorded on the pint-sized adventure camera. Photo / Supplied

We live in a land of stunning beaches, mountains, forests and lakes. It makes sense to record a few mementoes of your time spent exploring our beautiful landscapes.

From my vantage point overlooking Wellington Harbour,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener