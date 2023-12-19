Peter Griffin: The ultimate buyer’s guide to lightweight action cameras

Capturing adventure: Still from one of GoPro’s best videos of 2023 recorded on the pint-sized adventure camera. Photo / Supplied

We live in a land of stunning beaches, mountains, forests and lakes. It makes sense to record a few mementoes of your time spent exploring our beautiful landscapes.

From my vantage point overlooking Wellington Harbour, I’ve been lucky enough to see visiting pods of dolphins, baby sharks, stingrays, seals and blue penguins. But I’ve never seen an orca (killer whale).

They are known to appear over the spring and summer in the waters directly in front of my apartment, herding stingrays into the shallows of Oriental Bay to feed on them. But I only ever find out about their visits after the fact - usually via the Wellington whale and dolphin watch Facebook page.

I live in hope of a close-up orca sighting, so I’ve mounted a GoPro Hero9 waterproof camera on my paddleboard to continuously record video in case I happen to be out on the water when they visit.

Picture perfect: Oriental Bay from Peter Griffin's paddleboard - shot on the Go Pro Hero 9 Black. Photo / Peter Griffin

One of my favourite New Zealand wildlife videos captured on a GoPro went viral on Youtube last summer. Amateur videographer Alex Verheul put down a GoPro on the deck of DoC’s Luxmore Hut in Fiordland National Park. It was snatched up by an inquisitive kea which flew away with it, recording breathtaking scenery along the way. The GoPro was later recovered on a rock, its rubber case torn apart by the kea.

There are two key advantages to opting for an adventure camera over a regular camera or smartphone. They are lightweight and rugged, designed to handle the battering they are likely to get attached to a mountain bike or on the helmet of a skydiver.

With the right mount or attachment, they also free up your hands, letting you safely get on with your adventure sport of choice while capturing some potentially golden moments on video.

GoPro this week published a high-octane three minute video collating some of the best footage gathered on GoPros this year, many involving adrenalin junkies gleefully grinning at the camera as they leap off a mountain or out of an aeroplane.

But whether you’re an avid hiker, a water sports enthusiast or a nature explorer, choosing the right camera can make a significant difference. Here are ten things to keep in mind if you are in the market for an adventure camera this summer:

Compact and lightweight design: Look for a lightweight model, ensuring the camera won’t weigh you down during outdoor activities. Opt for ones designed with portability in mind, making them easy to carry and mount on various surfaces.

Image and video quality: Prioritise cameras with high-resolution sensors for crisp images and clear videos. Consider resolutions like 4K for stunning visuals, especially if you plan to capture detailed landscapes and fast-paced action.

Stabilisation technology: Stable footage is crucial for action cameras. Choose a model equipped with advanced stabilisation technology, such as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) or optical image stabilisation (OIS), to ensure smooth videos even in shaky conditions.

Durability and weather resistance: Outdoor activities often expose cameras to harsh conditions. Choose cameras that are rugged and built to withstand elements such as water, dust and impact. Look for those with water-resistant or waterproof features, allowing you to capture moments in rain, snow or water sports.

Mounting options and accessories: Check the availability of various mounting options and compatible accessories. A versatile mounting system enables you to attach the camera to helmets, bikes, chest mounts or other gear, expanding the creative possibilities of your shots.

Battery life: Assess the battery life of the camera, especially if you plan on extended outdoor trips. Look for models with longlasting batteries or the ability to swap out batteries easily. Some cameras also support external power banks for extended shooting sessions.

User-friendly interface: A user-friendly interface is essential, especially when operating the camera in challenging environments. Touchscreens, intuitive menus and easy-to-access buttons can enhance your overall user experience.

Wireless connectivity: Consider cameras with built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities for seamless connections with smartphones or other devices. This feature allows you to control the camera remotely, transfer files and share your adventures instantly.

Field of view (FOV): Evaluate the camera’s field of view to determine how much of the scene it can capture. A wide-angle lens is ideal for action shots, providing immersive perspectives and a larger view of the surroundings.

Brand reputation and reviews: Research and read reviews from reliable sources to gauge the reputation of the brand and the specific camera model. Pay attention to user feedback regarding durability, image quality and overall performance in outdoor settings.

Four adventure camera options worth considering

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo. Photo / Supplied

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo

DJI, renowned for its drones, does a very good job at making action cameras too. The Osmo Action 4 has a larger image sensor than its predecessor (1/1.3-inch sensor) making it a more worthy competitor with the GoPro Hero Black. The Osmo Action 4 has the best waterproof rating in the field, (18m without a case), so is a great option for those into water sports. Rugged build with a magnetic mounting that serves to offer a tight hold but easy dismounting.

Price: $675

GoPro Hero 12 Black. Photo / Supplied

GoPro Hero 12 Black

The real flagship device of the adventure camera category, the Hero 12 Black has just incremental tweaks on its predecessor but delivers the best balance of features, durability, and video quality. You can shoot up to 5.3K video and the 8:7 aspect ratio on offer is designed for Instagram-worthy videos. Excellent video performance in bright lighting conditions and equipped with high dynamic range (HDR) for crisp, natural looking images. Compatible with many GoPro accessories designed for previous models. Average battery life. Great for slo-mo video recordings (2.7K at 120fps).

Price: $659





Insta360 Ace Pro. Photo / Supplied

Insta360 Ace Pro

The only action camera currently on the market capable of recording at 8K resolution and 24fps, which won’t mean much for the average user, but will appeal to those seeking to capture the highest quality of video for playback on high-resolution screens. The Ace Pro weighs a bit more than its rivals at 179 grams, with the extra heft coming from the flip up screen, which is great for taking self shots. Local tech reviewer Sarb Johal, who runs the Techpacker Youtube channel is a go-to expert on the Insta360 action cameras and his videos are well worth checking out for some real examples of videos and images he has shot with them. Excellent image quality, though expensive compared to its rivals.

Price: $808

GoPro Max 360

If 360 degree videos hold a lot of appeal, the GoPro Max 360 is the action camera for you. It shoots 5.6K, 360-degree video with front and rear facing 180 degree fish eye lenses and automatically stitches the images together in the camera. It’s not as good a performer as the 2D models mentioned above, The obvious advantage is that you can capture your entire surroundings and either publish as a 360 degree video, compatible with some social media platforms, or edit the footage to give you the exact perspective you desire.

Price: $625