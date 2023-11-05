Peter Griffin: The desktop isn’t dead - long live the all-in-one PC

All-in-ones saw a revival during the pandemic as families looked for better computing options. Photo / Getty Images

The overriding factor that pushed me out of the Windows PC world and into Apple’s domain more than a decade ago was the overriding appeal of the Apple iMac all-in-one computer.

Up until that point, I’d stayed true to my geeky PC roots, maintaining a desktop tower PC, upgrading components myself as required. But a move into a small apartment prompted a search for something with a more compact footprint. I didn’t want the hassle of docking my laptop with a screen and the iMac was the best all-in-one computer on the market at the time.

If you can handle the transition from Windows to MacOS operating system, it still is. Though the base models are a bit underpowered with the RAM included, a memory upgrade gives you a high-performing, quiet, and stylish computer with a beautiful screen. I’ve now owned two iMacs and won’t be going back anytime soon.

On the PC side, the all-in-one format stagnated for a number of years as a new wave of compact laptops took precedence. But all-in-ones saw a revival during the pandemic as families looked for better computing options to accommodate working from home, schoolwork and family entertainment.

The category is expected to grow globally by around 8% this decade, with Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region for all-in-ones, which are ideal for apartment living in Asian cities.

HP unveiled the Envy Move in Sydney last week, an all-in-one PC with a twist - it comes with a rechargeable battery offering 4-5 hours of general computing use. It means you can pick it up by the strap attached to the top of the Move and carry it around the house.

The HP Envy Move has a built-in battery so you can leave the cable behind. Photo / Supplied

A self-deploying stand kicks out when you set the Move down. The demo in Sydney saw the Move pivoting between acting as a desktop PC for office tasks to being used as a monitor at the end of a yoga mat, displaying exercise videos. I can see the appeal in a busy household of being able to easily move a PC around the house -- from living room to bedroom and even to an outdoor barbeque area to show the rugby on its 24-inch screen.

The Envy Move is released in New Zealand today, selling for $2999. Reviews in the US are so far fairly positive. The build quality of the device is good, and its white, slimline case is designed for it to blend into the living room environment.

The HP Envy Move offers mobile computing around the home. Photo / Supplied

The pros and cons of all-in-ones

There are some trade-offs to be made when opting for an all-in-one over a conventional desktop PC.

They aren’t, in general, high-powered devices, aimed as they are at the typical computer user who wants to surf the web, use productivity tools, watch Netflix and maybe play the occasional game.

All-in-ones aren’t known for offering value for money -- you’ll get more computing power and features for your dollar opting for a standard desktop PC. On the flipside, the compact format and elevated design aesthetics will appeal. An all-in-one with a 27-inch screen paired with streaming video apps and Freeview neatly doubles as a TV screen in your lounge. You’ll typically only need one cable to provide power to the device, and a wireless keyboard and trackpad minimises clutter.

A decent all-in-one should have a touchscreen, to allow you to bypass the keyboard entirely, and a web camera – which, on the Envy Move, is used to identify the user and unlock it. The big screen on an all-in-one makes it particularly useful for education applications.

The Envy Move looks set to breathe new life into the all-in-one format with the addition of a battery giving it the sort of flexibility to move it around the house you normally only get with a laptop.

Four all-in-one computers worth considering

HP All-in-One PC 24

HP’s current all-in-one offering features a 24-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor,

8GB of RAM, a 512GB (gigabyte) solid state drive (SSD), Windows 11 Home operating system and a pop-up video camera.

HP All-in-One PC 24, from $1039. Photo / Supplied

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3

A stylish and minimalist 27-inch offering with middle-of-the-road tech specs that should suffice for general use by the family. With 8GB RAM, an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, 256GB SSD and built-in webcam.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3, from $1397. Photo / Supplied

Apple iMac 24

Apple’s 24-inch iMac features a 4.5K Retina display, Apple’s M1 processor, 256GB SSD storage, two USB-C connectors and Wi-Fi 6. Based on macOS, with a FaceTime camera built into it and a Magic wireless keyboard and mouse.

Apple iMac 24, from $2399. Photo / Supplied

Dell Inspiron 27 AiO

A good option if you want a desktop PC in a compact format but don’t want to compromise on performance. The 27-inch Inspiron all-in-one offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and ITB (terabyte) of storage. Wi-Fi-6 for better wireless connectivity with a compatible router, and a pop-up, tiltable camera makes it ideal for Zoom calls.