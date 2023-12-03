Great gadgets to gift: Peter Griffin’s top tech of 2023

Listener technology writer Peter Griffin picks 10 of the best gadgets and devices that debuted this year. Photo / Getty Images

While the rise of artificial intelligence dominated tech news this year, consumer electronics makers delivered a raft of improved gadgets and devices with the aim of entertaining and connecting us, and reducing the hassle factor at work.

The current wave of innovation is happening mainly in applications and online services such as ChatGPT.

But with TVs, computers and smartphones, it was a case of faster, lighter and more powerful. Here are 10 new products that stood out in 2023.





1. Fujifilm Smartphone Printer

It’s one thing to browse through the photos you’ve taken on your smartphone, but occasionally you’ll want a physical image to capture your memories. Most home printers do a poor job at printing good-quality photos. The answer to that is Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link 2, which creates high-quality, 2-by-3-inch copies of your photos. You can connect wirelessly to the printer from your phone and the accompanying app lets you edit your pics before you print them. A 20-pack replacement of photo paper costs around $28.

Price: $184

2. Winbot W1 Pro

The most practical gadget I got my hands on during the year has literally given me a sense of clarity. Chinese robotics company EcoVacs moved into window-cleaning robots this year with the Winbot, a square device that uses suction to stick to your window and roams around on an automated path spraying and mopping the glass. It’s not as precise as doing the job yourself but great for hard-to-reach windows like my 12th-floor apartment windows. Safe to use with its tether and you can take control via the smartphone app to scrub away stubborn stains.

Price: $699

3. MacBook Air 15-inch

Did we really need a bigger MacBook Air? Apple seemed to think so, expanding the screen size of its popular lightweight laptop to make it the ideal device for extended bouts of work. The 15.3-inch screen looks great and is coupled with a speedy processor and decent battery life. There’s a larger trackpad, too, and better audio speakers. It’s not the featherweight it once was, but the trade-off is worth it for a device that now makes for a travel-friendly alternative to the MacBook Pro. The 13-inch version is still available for $2099.

Price: $2499

4. Amazon Fire TV stick

The Fire TV Stick 4K continues to be the go-to device for upgrading an older TV that lacks smart TV features. The 2023 model supports 4K, the highest-resolution content option streaming video providers offer for selected programmes. The Wi-Fi 6 support will ensure a reliable, fast connection if you are using a compatible router. There’s Bluetooth support for listening with wireless headphones and Amazon Alexa lets you control the Fire TV Stick with voice commands. The one big drawback is that it doesn’t have the Freeview app, but most of the big streaming services are there, including TVNZ+, ThreeNow, Neon NZ and Sky Sport Now.

Price: $57

5. Asus Zenbook 14X

This is one of the best overall Windows-based ultra-portable laptops of the year. It’s at the higher end of the market, but with an Intel Core i7 processor, powerful Nvidia GeForce graphics processor and a stunning OLED display, it packs power, in a convenient form, weighing 1.5kg all up. You’ll get 12 hours’ battery life and the Zenbook is equipped with lots of ports for plugging in peripherals or connecting to screens. A 512-gigabyte solid-state drive, 16GB of memory and support for Wi-Fi 6 round out the features, while Windows 11 Pro works seamlessly with the Zenbook’s touch screen. Fast and bright says it all.

Price: From $2299

6. HP Envy Move

All-in-one computers have been around for years, but haven’t evolved greatly from a design point of view. With the Envy Move all-in-one, HP has successfully made a desktop computer portable, including battery, carry strap and pop-out feet. You can easily carry the computer from room to room with four hours of battery life and a neat pocket to stow the wireless mouse and keyboard. Performance-wise, it’s on a par with other mid-range all-in-ones, but the design aesthetic and convenience will appeal if you don’t want to take your entire office with you around the house.

Price: $2999

7. Bose SoundLink Flex

If you are looking for a decent compact wireless speaker to pump out the tunes this summer, it’s hard to go past the Bose SoundLink Flex for sound quality and the 12-hour battery life. Waterproof and dustproof, the Flex also adapts to the orientation it is in for the best audio output. You can pair it with other Bose speakers for stereo sound and it has a USB-C charging connector and a handy fabric loop to hang it out of the way.

Price: $249

8. Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

Sony’s clunkily named earbuds have been hard to beat in recent years but seemed on the verge of being eclipsed by more streamlined competitors. Sony responded with a new design for its earbuds and wireless charging case in the nick of time. Once again, it has delivered excellent active-noise cancellation, a deep bassy sound and very good mic clarity for phone calls and Zoom meetings. The associated app has a bewildering array of options but lets you tweak the settings for your exact needs. Hands-free Alexa and Google Assistant are included. More stylish and comfortable than they’ve ever been, they compete easily with Apple AirPods.

Price: $390

9. Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED

In the market for a new screen to take your home theatre experience to the next level? Samsung’s most impressive offering this year is a strong contender. The S95C is one of the best-performing OLED TVs on the market, with an incredibly bright and dynamic display that has won rave reviews. It’s so thin it can be mounted flat against the wall, with a single cable connecting to the brains of the TV in the separate One Connect box. Packed with connectivity features, voice controls and an array of apps. A hefty price tag, yes, but a TV movie buffs through to gamers will love.

Price: $5399

10. Belkin 2 in 1 wireless charger stand

Recent models of Apple iPhones (12 and upwards) and AirPod devices all support wireless charging so you should really tap into the convenience of cable-free powering up. But many wireless charging pads take up too much room on your bedside table. Belkin’s 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand is custom built to charge an iPhone and AirPods in its charging case or Apple Watch, giving you a compact device. A magnet keeps your devices in place on the stand, even with the vibration of an incoming call. It’s also got good build quality. l

Price: $95