Business

No screen, no problem: Galaxy Ring takes health tracking to new heights

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The Galaxy Ring can be paired with your smartphone and act as a remote control. Photos / supplied

We’ve now witnessed every phase of the health-tracking craze. It started with the Fitbit fad, progressed to smartphone apps, then smartwatches, and even the Google Hub device that sits by my bed and listens to me snoring.

Now comes the Galaxy Ring, a 3 gram, titanium-coated ring that wraps around

Save

