Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

Big Tech is backing nuclear power, and a Kiwi start-up is inching towards fusion

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Ratu Mataira: Chasing an edge in the fusion race. Photo / supplied

Ratu Mataira: Chasing an edge in the fusion race. Photo / supplied

If you’ve been experimenting with artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT, you’ll likely be impressed by how quickly they come back with sophisticated answers.

That’s a facet of the large language models they are based on but also relies on a huge amount of computer processing grunt. There’s a good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener