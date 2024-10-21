Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Working for the brand: The corporate threat to free speech

By Mark Fryer
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
In Working For The Brand, Josh Bornstein argues the easy answer to placate an angry online mob is to show the employee the door. Photos / supplied

In Working For The Brand, Josh Bornstein argues the easy answer to placate an angry online mob is to show the employee the door. Photos / supplied

Book review: In 2019, rugby union player Israel Folau posted a screenshot on Facebook: “WARNING Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolaters HELL AWAITS YOU. REPENT! ONLY JESUS SAVES.”

Folau’s wrath had been provoked by a Tasmanian government decision allowing gender to be changed on birth certificates.

The response

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener