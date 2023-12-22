Advertisement
Top picks: Kiwi newsmakers on their favourite books of the year

4 mins to read
Ashley Bloomfield, Tom Sainsbury, Sam Neill, Karen Walker and more share their favourite 2023 reads. Photos / Supplied

Sam Neill

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan & The Seventh Son by Sebastian Faulks

The best novel I read in the last year was Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan. Short (110

