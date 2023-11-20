The Year in Books: Our Top Modern Life & Politics Picks

The Big Con: How the Consulting Industry Weakens our Businesses, Infantilizes our Governments and Warps our Economies by Mariana Mazzucato & Rosie Collington, The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism by Martin Wolf and End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites and the Path of Political disintegration by Peter Turchin. Photos / Supplied

The Big Con: How the Consulting Industry Weakens our Businesses, Infantilizes our Governments and Warps our Economies

by Mariana Mazzucato & Rosie Collington (Allen Lane)

A readable book that argues management consultancies in the public sector have hollowed out state capacity, retarded innovation, compromised accountability and often don’t deliver, while providing a veneer of authority and draining the public purse.

The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism

by Martin Wolf (Allen Lane)

A vigorous survey by the distinguished financial journalist that argues democracy and capitalism need each other to survive and to continue to produce successful and free societies, blaming institutional elites, excess corporate profits and widening economic gaps.

End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites and the Path of Political disintegration

by Peter Turchin (Allen Lane)

An expert in the study of how statistical patterns in historical data might predict future instabilities offers compelling evidence suggesting growing inequality, huge public debt and an overproduction of elites could lead to civil war or systemic collapse – and how societies have dodged them.

Rivets, Trivets and Galvanised Buckets: Life in the Village Hardware Shop

by Tom Fort (Headline)

Charming, thoughtful tale of a small hardware shop near Reading and its treasures. Retired BBC journalist Fort writes about how he and his daughter-in-law revived the shop, while surviving lockdown and dealing with eccentric customers.

The Seaside: England’s Love Affair

by Madeleine Bunting (Granta)

Compelling tour of England’s seaside resorts, a love letter to the likes of “donkey rides, Punch and Judy … kiss-me-quick hats, and lettered rock”, though also a wider social commentary on the deprivation and inequality she finds.

Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service for Children

by Hannah Barnes (Swift Press)

Shortlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non Fiction is former BBC journalist Hannah Barnes’ deeply reported investigation of failures at the UK’s Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation gender identity development service.





