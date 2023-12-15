Advertisement
Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: December 16th

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner, Murray Ball: A Cartoonist's Life by Mason Ball and Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

The memoir of our beloved Topp Twins has been in the No 1 or No 2 spot since it was released. As their interview with the

