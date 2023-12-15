Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: December 16th

The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner, Murray Ball: A Cartoonist's Life by Mason Ball and Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

The memoir of our beloved Topp Twins has been in the No 1 or No 2 spot since it was released. As their interview with the Listener notes, when putting this together they “made a list of significant periods in their lives, then worked their way through it non-chronologically. Eventually, they had 31 chapters that recall how the Waikato farm girls ran away to the army, stayed on in Christchurch, and found a new home among the increasingly vociferous local lesbian community, turned their country music-honed voices into protest songs … then somehow, via the magic of television, abundant charisma and their array of characters, became beloved mainstream entertainers. Oh, and in chapter 23, cancer.” Also in the book is a topic largely uncanvassed: the sisters’ sometimes roller-coaster love lives during the decades.

Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp. Photo / Supplied





2. Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Mower)

Tussling with the Topp Twins for the top spot has been this memoir of one of our off-field rugby greats, Wayne “The Professor” Smith. Regarded as one of the best rugby thinkers in the world, former All Black first five-eighths Smith, with the help of eminent sports journalist Phil Gifford, gives his account of coaching the Black Ferns to victory in the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup. It’s full of insight and anecdotes from the man himself, but also talks to many of the women and men who took the team to a world title.

Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford. Photo / Supplied





3. Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins)

Holding tight at No 3 in its fifth week out is this biography of cartoonist Murray Ball. Many might have forgotten that TV versions of Ball’s Footrot Flats cartoons were central to the advertising of the new MMP system in 1996, his character Wal reminding voters, using a sheep sorting device, that it was “one vote for the party, one for the person”. Murray’s son Mason’s biography attempts to show the full man: farmer, rugby player, cartoonist, (stern, loving, political) father. For the book, Mason relied on his recollections and news articles, as well as his father’s unpublished manuscript and letters to others. It’s a lively memoir of a family life, including the trials of an artist, both in the UK and NZ, Murray’s routine, obsessions and influences, and is brimming with cartoons and photos.

Murray Ball: A Cartoonist's Life by Mason Ball. Photo / Supplied





4. Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (A&U)

Hira Nathan’s te reo Māori gratitude diary, released in May, keeps selling heaps. Why is a gratitude diary so popular? Here’s the publisher’s blurb in part: “Kia ū ki te pai, kia whai hua ai. Hold on to what is good and good things will follow. An inspirational, bilingual gratitude journal, based on the Māori holistic approach to health, hauora. Discover the four dimensions of hauora: taha tinana (physical), taha hinengaro (mental), taha wairua (spiritual) and taha whānau (family). No matter how difficult life can seem, there is always something to feel grateful for. Taking note regularly of the positives – no matter how small – in each of these areas of your life can have a huge impact on your health and happiness.”

Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied





5. The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Moa Press)

In fifth place is another historical fiction debut from a NZ writer that has clearly caught the attention of readers. The Girl from London tells the true stories of young British evacuees who were shipped off to South Africa, Canada, Australia and NZ in the early years of World War II. They were chaperoned by young teachers and nurses who formed strong bonds with the children and some never returned to the UK. The novel, with twin timelines in the 1940s and 2000s, brings to life a fascinating time in history, the Listener review said. The 1940s strand is particularly riveting, with young teacher Ruth falling in love despite being engaged, and then her boat is attacked by German raiders.

The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner. Photo / Supplied





6. Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Summer’s here and Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, is steadfast in the top 10. Summer Favourites is the follow-up to last year’s bestselling Everyday Favourites, a collection of her “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, lighter dishes that are perfect for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking, and desserts.

Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photo / Supplied





7. Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (A&U)

The author of the bestselling The Bookseller at the End of the World, which was about life and retailing in her bookshops in Manapouri, in the southwest of the South Island, has turned her attention to the dogs that visit. These are the hounds of locals and those who are holidaying or just passing through. Amond them is Hunza, the german shepherd that worked alongside Shaw when she was a youth worker helping troubled teenagers.

Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw. Photo / Supplied





8. The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold (A&U)

Popping back into the top 10 is this local thriller – it’s categorised as non-fiction, but it’s in the style of a novel – about the bold escape of a Kiwi prisoner of war, a Resistance heroine and a young Greek dressmaker, written by former radio mogul Doug Gold. “Peter braced himself. He gripped the side of the slatted timber door, took a deep breath and launched himself from the carriage. He leapt as far as he could, reminding himself to relax to cushion the impact when he hit the ground. But he stumbled as he landed, taking his weight first on his left foot and then twisting on to his right. As he turned, his right knee buckled, and he fell. A stabbing pain shot down his lower limb and he screamed in agony. Instinct then kicked in; he rolled away and pulled up several metres from the tracks. He saw Patrick rolling away, too. His friend had also made it. The piercing clatter of machine-gun fire and the screeching of brakes cut short any elation. The deep-throated growl of Dobermans, attack dogs kept on board to deter escapes or pursue those who tried, rose above the rat-a-tat of the Mauser machine guns and the rasping sound of metal on metal as the train wheels locked up. The German guards must have seen the first escapers jump and shouted orders to halt the train. By the time Peter and Patrick hit the ground, the train was slowing. But it was some distance away when it finally stopped and Peter lay still, hoping that his khaki uniform would blend in with the brown earth. Patrick lay a few metres away. The onslaught from the Mausers was incessant. Bullets whistled by and Peter dared not move. One ricocheted off a small boulder next to his left arm; he could almost feel the heat as it flew past. ‘Jesus Christ, that was close,’ he thought.”

The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photo / Supplied





9. Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungus enthusiast Liv Sisson’s popular guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels has returned to the bestseller list after coming out in May. Sisson makes them sound delicious: “Here are some of the most interesting fungi foods I’ve come across in Aotearoa. Slippery jack mushroom burgers, grilled over charcoal, with a dash of pine oil, served over a bed of creamy mushroom-stock polenta. Mushroom mince dumplings. A porcini mushroom chocolate mousse Yule log. Those first two dishes come from Max Gordy, and the third from Vicki Young – both are top Wellington chefs. When we think outside of the ‘mushrooms on toast’ box, we find that fungi offer us untapped foodie potential.”

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied





10. Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins)

NZ Herald reporter Jared Savage’s Gangster’s Paradise follows Gangland, an exploration of how organised crime in New Zealand evolved in recent years, particularly around illegal drugs. His new book explores, in that fast-paced, breathless, newspaper style, how it has escalated – more drugs, more shootings, more corruption – driven by the arrival of “501″ deportees from Australia. Gangs have grown and new ones have sprung up, bringing a harder edge to the scene, he writes. “They have better connections with international drug syndicates, better criminal tradecraft and encrypted communications, and are more willing to use firearms to enforce their will.” Existing gangs have responded in kind, escalating their approach and making life harder for police, who have had to get more innovative and sophisticated to try to counter the threat.

Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage. Photo / Supplied





(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending December 9.)