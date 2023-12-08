Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: December 9th

By Mark Broatch
6 mins to read
Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner and Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage. Photos / Supplied

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner and Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

The memoir of our beloved Topp Twins has remained close to the top of the bestsellers since it was released. As their interview with the Listener

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener