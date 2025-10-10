Advertisement
Listener
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 bestselling NZ books: October 11

Mark Broatch
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

It's all change at the top as new books by the late Nigel Latta, Nadia Lim and Shaun Johnson make their mark. Images / Supplied

1. (NEW) Lessons on Living by Nigel Latta (HarperCollins)

The recently departed TV psychologist Nigel Latta’s mental toolkit for life’s ups and downs.

From the publisher: “What do you do when you’re told you only have months to live? If you’re Nigel Latta, first, you’re going to eat a lot

