Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: All Her Lives by Ingrid Horrocks

Review by
David Hill
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Ingrid Horrocks: Good with nuances of feeling and friendship. Photo / Supplied

Ingrid Horrocks: Good with nuances of feeling and friendship. Photo / Supplied

All Her Lives (yes, nifty title) is the first published work of fiction by Wellington biographer and poet Ingrid Horrocks. The nine stories are substantial pieces: up to 12,000-plus words. There’s time for a narrative to change course, characters and settings to do the same, and Horrocks makes thorough use

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save