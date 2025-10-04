Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews
Updated

Book of the day: Electric Spark: The Enigma of Muriel Spark by Frances Wilson

Review by
Helena Wiśniewska Brow
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Frances Wilson: “There was something spooky about her.” Photo / Jonathan Ring

Frances Wilson: “There was something spooky about her.” Photo / Jonathan Ring

The only people and events worth reading about,” the brilliant Muriel Spark once wrote, “are complex.”

A warning, perhaps, for anyone brave enough to undertake a biography of Spark herself. The Scottish-born author of 22 novels, and an even greater number of short stories, biographies, essays, poetry, plays and works

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save