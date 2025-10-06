Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done by Clare Stephens

Review by
Brigid Feehan
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Claire Stephens: Write an intense portrait of an internet pile-on in The Worst Thing I've Ever Done. Photos / Supplied

Claire Stephens: Write an intense portrait of an internet pile-on in The Worst Thing I've Ever Done. Photos / Supplied

“When the internet is feasting on you, tearing the flesh from your bones like vultures descending on your corpse, you’re not meant to scream …” So says Ruby Williams at the beginning of The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done before embarking on an explanation of how the internet got to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save