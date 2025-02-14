Advertisement
Top 10 bestselling NZ books: February 15

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

The local books New Zealanders have been buying this week. Photos / supplied



1. (4) Understanding Te Tiriti by Roimata Smail (Wai Ako Books)

David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill is likely behind brisk sales of human rights lawyer and educator Roimata Small’s book, a brief and easily digestible guide to the basics of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Photo / supplied
Photo / supplied

2. (2) Tasty by Chelsea Winter

