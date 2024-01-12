Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: January 13

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage, Untouchable girls by Jools and Lynda Topp, and Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. Photos / Supplied

Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage, Untouchable girls by Jools and Lynda Topp, and Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. Photos / Supplied

1. Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins)

Leaping back to the very top of the charts in this beachy-est of seasons is NZ Herald reporter Jared Savage’s latest tale of local mobsters. It follows Gangland,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener