Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: February 24

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
This week's top 3 best-selling NZ books. Photos / Supplied

This week's top 3 best-selling NZ books. Photos / Supplied

1. Bird Child and Other Stories by Patricia Grace (Penguin)

Patricia Grace’s new collection of short stories, published nearly two decades after her last, holds on to the No 1 slot for the third week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener