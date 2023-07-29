Advertisement

The best five fiction books for intermediate age readers

By Ann Packer
Five new books that should make their way into tweens' bookshelves. Photo / Getty Images

Dogs of the Deadlands, by Anthony McGowan & Keith Robinson (Rock the Boat, $19)

Life goes on. The Earth renews itself. Feral populations re-establish. In perhaps “the world’s greatest experiment in rewilding”, 30-something years on

