Review: Emily Perkins’ scriptwriting background shines in dramatic new novel Lioness

By Airini Beautrais
5 mins to read
Emily Perkins is masterful at the handling of dialogue and character development while delivering a constant flow of drama. Photo / Supplied

There’s an exercise Bill Manhire used in his creative writing courses called “Five Things”. Writers are given a list of objects, settings, characters and ideas, chosen at random, and asked to write a story including

