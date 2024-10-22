Advertisement
Revered comics writer Alan Moore turns his hand to tale of post-war London

By Octavia Cade
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Alan Moore: Most effective in his portrait of a hopeless loser. Photos / supplied

Book review: There are a lot of stories about London in World War II: the Blitz, rationing, evacuations. People coming together to defeat a common enemy. These stories are nation-building and they all end with a single phrase: “We won.” Then life goes on, and the stories become more tentative.

