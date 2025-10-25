Listener
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Beck interview: On his optimism for NZ economy and why defence contracts are vital to Rocket Lab’s future

Peter Griffin
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Peter Beck interview: On his optimism for NZ economy and why defence contracts are vital to Rocket Lab’s future
Peter Beck’s ascent from launching a company able to put small satellites in space to sending a spacecraft to the moon is tracked in a new book. Photo / Supplied

On the back of new data revealing the economy shrank in the second quarter and the Reserve Bank slashing interest rates, an Auckland-founded company has reached an impressive milestone. On October 14, Rocket Lab shares listed on the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange in New York closed trading at US$68, up 165%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Raising the bar

Talent spotter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Defence contracts

Save