Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Olivia Spooner’s new novel lays bare the realities of a long, cruel war

By Gill South
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Olivia Spooner: New novel shines a light on a little-known group of Kiwi women in WWII. Photo / supplied

Olivia Spooner: New novel shines a light on a little-known group of Kiwi women in WWII. Photo / supplied

In her second novel, Olivia Spooner shines a light on a little-known group of Kiwi women, the Tuis, who were sent first to Egypt and then on to Italy during World War II. The women travelled in support of the New Zealand Second Division, headed by Lieutenant-General Sir Bernard Freyberg.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener