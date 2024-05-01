Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Mad, bad Bryon: Bold new bio on the poet and his scandalous life

By Thomas McLean
6 mins to read
Too hot to handle: Lord Byron (left) embarked on a series of affairs all over Europe. Images / Supplied / Getty Images

Too hot to handle: Lord Byron (left) embarked on a series of affairs all over Europe. Images / Supplied / Getty Images

Two hundred years ago, on April 19, 1824, Lord Byron died unexpectedly in Greece. Banished from British society for his shocking behaviour towards his wife, Byron had settled in Italy, but in 1823, sailed from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener