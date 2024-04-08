Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Lofty retirement plan takes in 133 South Island summits

By Chris Moore
Quick Read
Peak challenge: the Mt Hutt area. Photo / Getty Images

Peak challenge: the Mt Hutt area. Photo / Getty Images

As a “semi-retired” structural engineer, Andy Buchanan knows the importance of meticulous planning and an eye for detail.

For the native-born Cantabrian, the familiar panorama of mountains lying across the hem of the Canterbury Plains

Latest from The Listener