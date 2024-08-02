From manta rays to mishaps: Vet Marcus Taylor’s ‘The Ones That Bit Me!’

Vet Marcus Taylor: Game for anything. Photos / supplied

In Book Takes, authors share three things readers will gain from their books, as well as an insight into what they learnt during the researching and writing. This weekend, Marcus Taylor writes about his book The Ones That Bit Me! about his life as a large animal vet.

Throughout his career, large animal vet Marcus Taylor has been game for anything.

There was the time he entered – and won – the Mr Vet contest at Massey University, or the night spent surfing with manta rays in Hawai’i. Then there’s been the work with camels, cows, sheep and ostriches in his native New Zealand, Australia, Canada, England and Jordan.

But it nearly came to an end when Taylor was seriously injured, just two years into his career, when he fell 8 metres from a rope-swing which snapped before it reached a cliff edge above water. Of the accident, he writes: “The injuries I got from that accident were massive and still affect me today, but it’s one of those life challenges that you learn to work with. It pushed me to do many things that I wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

Now he’s written The Ones That Bit Me! about the connections between humans and animals, and the vet’s role when they need care and support. Here, Christchurch-based Taylor shares what readers can expect when they open his book.

Never pass up the chance for adventure

You’ll be taking a wild journey around the world through the eyes of a veterinarian, leaving you inspired and in awe of the beauty and complexity of the veterinary profession. From the harsh dustbowl of Australia’s Outback to the mangroves of Brazil, every country has something special to offer. Each chapter is filled with hilarious and absurd cases that showcase the unpredictable nature of the job. In the veterinary profession, you never know what kind of situation you’ll be walking into, there are just so many variables. From the type of injury or disease to the facilities and species of animals involved, even the owners’ handling skills, every single one leaves room for mishap, mayhem and hilarity.

Humour is medicine

The book is marinated with mishaps, eccentric pet owners, and astonishing animals. Every veterinarian has their collection of side-splitting stories, and this book is filled with mine. It captures the unique challenges that come with treating a variety of species, often in less-than-ideal circumstances.

The story of my flight to Newfoundland, Canada, for work is quite hilarious. The locals were confused as to why I was flying in, and essentially told me it was a windy, freezing, bare rock on the arse end of the world. They didn’t seem satisfied with my simple answer that I wanted “a bit of adventure,” and they keenly suggested a long list of alternatives. It escalated until about half the plane was involved, and I was seriously worried about my life choices. Imagine my shock when we started our descent and I saw “The Rock” covered in snow, in early summer! The fast-paced companion animal clinic there was a real test, but Newfoundland was a blast, albeit an Arctic one.

Heartfelt Moments

Beyond the humour and chaos, you’ll be moved by the compassion and love of the human clients and uplifted by the grit and determination of animals facing harrowing situations. The stories highlight the deep connections between veterinarians, their clients and the animals they care for, revealing the profound impact of empathy and dedication in the face of adversity.

One insight I learned from researching and writing this book:

During the years, I documented my most interesting cases, hoping to eventually compile enough material for a book. I’d never met an author so I had no idea what I was getting into. Writing a book takes a colossal amount of time, especially for a first-time author. I had to chip away at it, day after day, whether I felt like it or not. The first time I thought it was finished, it wasn’t, the same thing happened the second time, the third, and so on... Through the process I learned that you can’t wait for inspiration to come, you simply have to sit with the thing and work, and more often than not, you’ll find it.

The Ones That Bit Me! Camels, cows and other young-vet stories by Marcus Taylor (Massey University Press, $39.99) is out on Thursday, August 8.