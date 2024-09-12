Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Essays from the past canvass various ways of imagining a better world

By Mark Fryer
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Big ideas: Friedrich Nietzsche and Simone de Beauvoir. Photo / Supplied

Big ideas: Friedrich Nietzsche and Simone de Beauvoir. Photo / Supplied

Book review: Given that this is a book about philosophers, and nothing makes a philosopher happier than a hypothetical question, here’s one to start with: what would 18th-century thinker Jeremy Bentham make of our modern,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener