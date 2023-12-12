Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Books we loved: Titles that caught Kiwis’ attention this year

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
Catherine Chidgey and Eleanor Catton: Critically and popularly rewarded in 2023. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Catherine Chidgey and Eleanor Catton: Critically and popularly rewarded in 2023. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Can we declare Catherine Chidgey the winner of literary 2023? Chidgey’s The Axeman’s Carnival, a dark rural drama featuring a talking magpie, won the year’s Ockham fiction prize and the author pocketed $64,000. The book,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ fiction still on the rise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener