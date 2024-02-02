Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Book takes: The ultrawild and whacky inventions which might just save the world

By Steve Mushin
6 mins to read
Steve Mushin: "Rewilding cities will provide habitat for millions of other species." Photos / Supplied

Steve Mushin: "Rewilding cities will provide habitat for millions of other species." Photos / Supplied

An industrial designer, illustrator and inventor, Steve Mushin spent seven years developing Ultrawild. Ostensibly a children’s books where STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – meets art, it brings together a whole lot of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener