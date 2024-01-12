Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Book takes: Back in the days when you could be fined for wearing a beautiful button

By Lucy Godoroja
3 mins to read
Hidden history: Lucy Godoroja’s All Buttons Great and Small takes readers into the social and industrial history of a humble everyday item. Photos / Supplied

Hidden history: Lucy Godoroja’s All Buttons Great and Small takes readers into the social and industrial history of a humble everyday item. Photos / Supplied

Oh, the humble button. If you’ve never really thought about it beyond a fastener to keep your trousers on or your shirt done up, Lucy Godoroja’s All Buttons Great and Small will expand your knowledge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener