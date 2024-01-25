Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Reviews: Summery reads for young ones

By Ann Packer
3 mins to read
Sun Shower by Melinda Szymanik and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White and Harry the Hermit Crab by Danni Rae and Evan Heasman. Photos / Supplied

Sun Shower by Melinda Szymanik and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White and Harry the Hermit Crab by Danni Rae and Evan Heasman. Photos / Supplied

The Littlest Lifeguard

by Vanessa Hatley-Owen and Lisa Allen (Upstart, $19.99)

Little kids always want to copy the big kids, as author and school librarian Vanessa Hatley-Owen well knows. A family holiday at the beach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener