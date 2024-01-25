Reviews: Summery reads for young ones

Sun Shower by Melinda Szymanik and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White and Harry the Hermit Crab by Danni Rae and Evan Heasman. Photos / Supplied

The Littlest Lifeguard

by Vanessa Hatley-Owen and Lisa Allen (Upstart, $19.99)

Little kids always want to copy the big kids, as author and school librarian Vanessa Hatley-Owen well knows. A family holiday at the beach started her off on this story of the littlest one who gets in the way, but there are things even the youngest can do to help while the big kids are on the waves. It’s all about team work, and older lifeguards help nurture the spark.

The Littliest Lifeguard by Vanessa Hatley-Owen and Lisa Allen. Photo / Supplied





The Beach Activity Book: 99 Ideas for Activities by the Water Around Aotearoa New Zealand

by Rachel Haydon and Pippa Keel (Te Papa Press, $35)

Much broader than the title suggests, from its nicely old-school cover to the final glossary and kupu Māori – te reo words with English translations – this comprehensive compendium of science and art will find a place in every classroom.

The Beach Activity Book: 99 Ideas for Activities by the Water Around Aotearoa New Zealand by Rachel Haydon and Pippa Keel. Photo / Supplied





Fish and Crab

by Marianna Coppo (Chronicle Books, $37.99)

This crab and his fishy friend live in an aquarium. So far, so anthropomorphic – but it’s also an excellent night-time anxiety-soother, along the lines of the classic Goodnight for Frances, and – save for the beds – the stylised spreads are largely true to the underwater setting.

Fish and Crab by Marianna Coppo. Photo / Supplied





Daisy McCray and the Wave of the Day

by Nicole Miller and Lily Uivel (Little Love, $15)

Beware, those hooked on their cellphones: you may miss out on real-world fun! When Daisy McCray heads for the beach she does all the right things safety-wise, but fails to notice a change in the wind while she’s hashtagging. An entire adventure plays out offshore on her own watermelon surfboard while she remains oblivious. Scintillating language, swirling illustrations and the coolest gran ever, from Wellington artist Lily Uivel.

Daisy McCray and the Wave of the Day by Nicole Miller and Lily Uivel. Photo / Supplied





Sun Shower

by Melinda Szymanik and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic, $21.99)

A charming picture book for preschoolers with a good dollop of science. We know sun and rain don’t often meet, but Kiwi writer Szymanik and illustrator Te Aho-White offer us a quiet exchange that introduces the important roles of both sunshine and rain, against a recognisable landscape from mountain to sea. Playground, marae, camping ground, a delightful tramping hut and even the Wellington cable car feature, alongside pōhutukawa, flax and kererū. And, of course, it takes sun and rain to make a rainbow.

Sun Shower by Melinda Szymanik and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / Supplied





Big Little Blue Sandypants!, Big Little Blue Rockybottoms!

by Raymond McGrath (Scholastic, $18.99 each)

These two short story collections that early readers will see themselves in are about an engaging couple of kororā (little penguins). Perfectly capturing those tentative moves of beginning friendships, Big and Little Blue learn a few mindfulness messages and a bit about besties. Book three is due in April.

Big Little Blue Sandypants!, Big Little Blue Rockybottoms! by Raymond McGrath. Photos / Supplied





Here is Hare

by Laura Shallcrass (Beatnik, $22.95)

From its fuzzy, finger-friendly title to the reappearance within of familiar friends – hare, frog, kunekune, ruru – from the author’s earlier picture books, all in the same delectable, muted Central Otago palette, this wee board book is a perfect gift for a new Kiwi baby.

Here is Hare by Laura Shallcrass. Photo / Supplied





Harry the Hermit Crab

by Danni Rae and Evan Heasman (Little Love, $20)

Harry, the strawberry hermit crab, is in search of a new home. His chances are not good – humans have left the beach in an awful mess. Riffing on the trials of Goldilocks, Harry tries a plastic bottle, then a (rainbow) sneaker, until, surrounded by litter, he chances on a beach cleanup. The message from Wellington zookeeper Rae, author of Kara the Kākāpō, is to leave nothing but footprints. A crazy mélange of pics from Northland artist Heasman (aka, Soju Shots) is irresistible.