Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Book Takes: A new look at history - the power of Aotearoa’s founding documents

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Historian Paul Moon's deep dive into the documents on which New Zealand is founded reveals much about the country's past. Photo / Getty Images

Historian Paul Moon's deep dive into the documents on which New Zealand is founded reveals much about the country's past. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

In Book Takes, authors share three things that readers will gain from their books as well as give an insight into what they learned during the researching and writing. This week, historian Dr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener