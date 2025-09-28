Advertisement
Book of the Day: Will There Ever Be Another You by Patricia Lockwood

Patricia Lockwood: “I was going to write a masterpiece about being confused.” Photos / Supplied

It’s what you always want to hear: the most exciting writer-critic writing right now has set herself an impossible task. She is going to write a novel about losing her mind to the coronavirus and evoke it in language, what it feels and sounds like to live in a world

