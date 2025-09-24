Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia by Sam Dalrymple

Review by
Mark Fryer
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Fateful: Lord Louis Mountbatten, centre, with future Indian prime minister Jawajarlal Nehru (far left) and Pakistan’s first governor-general Mohammed Ali Jinnah at the signing of the partition deal on June 3, 1947. At rear is Mountbatten’s chief-of-staff, Lord Ismay. Photo / Getty Images

Fateful: Lord Louis Mountbatten, centre, with future Indian prime minister Jawajarlal Nehru (far left) and Pakistan’s first governor-general Mohammed Ali Jinnah at the signing of the partition deal on June 3, 1947. At rear is Mountbatten’s chief-of-staff, Lord Ismay. Photo / Getty Images

Midnight, August 14, 1947 and hundreds of millions of people in the Indian subcontinent suddenly found themselves in a new nation: now-independent India, or the just-created Pakistan.

That much is familiar history. But the midnight deadline wasn’t as decisive as it may seem: Britain’s man on the ground, the Viceroy,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save