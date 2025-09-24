Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: House of Day, House of Night by Olga Tokarczuk

Review by
Marcus Hobson
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Olga Tokarczuk (right) has a huge following since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. Now 1998’s House of Day, House of Night has been translated into English. Photos / Supplied

Olga Tokarczuk (right) has a huge following since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. Now 1998’s House of Day, House of Night has been translated into English. Photos / Supplied

Polish writer, activist and intellectual Olga Tokarczuk has the most fertile imagination, creating a world from the objects of everyday life. In this publication of one of her early novels, she invents a typology for one of her characters. A system of classification where “people are like the ground they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save