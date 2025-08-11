Advertisement
Listener

Book of the day: The World of the Cold War 1945-1991 by Vladislav Zubok

By Henry Cooke
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Frenemies: Russian General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev, left, raises a glass to US President Gerald Ford over dinner during talks in Vladivostok on arms limitations, 1974. Photo / Getty Images

Review by Henry Cooke

Do we remember the Cold War properly? The Berlin Wall came down in 1989, when the median-aged New Zealander today was 2 years old.

We may have been raised on stories of bomb drills, sabre rattling and missile crises, but most of us do not remember them first-hand. The wars

