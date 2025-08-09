Advertisement
Kiwi journalist tells of her postnatal descent into serious mental trauma

Hard-won: Sinead Corcoran Dye with daughter Vivie. Photo / Supplied

Hard-won: Sinead Corcoran Dye with daughter Vivie. Photo / Supplied

New motherhood is a subject rich for memoir, with writers such as Rachel Cusk, Anne Lamott and Meaghan O’Connell reflecting on this significant time. Local journalist Sinead Corcoran Dye’s first book moves in similar territory, though it has more in common with Australian psychologist Ariane Beeston’s Because I’m Not Myself, , because soon after the birth of daughter Vivie, Corcoran Dye was admitted to what she jokingly refers to as the “clinky linky”. Better known as Starship Hospital’s specialist Mother and Baby Unit, it is a ward “with only three beds for the mums with the most critical cases of PND [postnatal depression] in the northern regions”.

