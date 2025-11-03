Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: The Matchbox Girl by Alice Jolly

Review by
Lucy Black
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Hans Asperger, pictured in 1966, becomes Dr A in Alice Jolly's novel The Matchbox Girl, which raises questions about his links to the Nazi regime. Photo / Getty Images

Hans Asperger, pictured in 1966, becomes Dr A in Alice Jolly's novel The Matchbox Girl, which raises questions about his links to the Nazi regime. Photo / Getty Images

In Aotearoa in the 1990s, many high school classes were still streamed by academic ability. Students sometimes meanly referred to the lower streams as cabbage classes. In English author Alice Jolly’s novel about non-verbal 12-year-old Adelheid Brunner, which takes place in the 1930s in occupied Vienna, Adelheid finds herself in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save