Book of the day: How the World Made the West by Josephine Quinn

By Nik Dirga
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Josephine Quinn: "A narrative focused solely on Greece and Rome impoverishes our view of the past, and impoverishes our understanding of our own world." Photos / Supplied Photos / Supplied

History is written by the winners, or so the saying goes. But is it actually just written by the winners with the best public relations skills? If you grew up in the last century, many of us were fed the notion that “civilisation” started only with the Greeks and then

