Listener

Book of the day: Hailstones Fell Without Rain by Natalia Figueroa

By Sue Reidy
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

In Hailstones Fell Without Rain, Natalia Figueroa Barroso tells a multilayered story. Photos / Supplied

This lively, multilayered family saga about three generations of women opens with the vivid image of three of the four las Ferreira women of the book lugging a purple second-hand Facebook Marketplace sofa along the footpath to their cramped flat in Fairfield, West Sydney.

There’s single mum Grachu, a “stumpy”

