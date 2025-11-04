Advertisement
Book of the Day: Good Things Come And Go by Josie Shapiro

Review by
Sally Blundell
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Josie Shapiro's Good Things Come And Go: Evocative and empathetic. Photos / Supplied

Two-thirds of the way through Josie Shapiro’s second novel, Jamie and Riggs arrive at a skatepark in Whangamatā, boards under their arms. They haven’t seen each other for 23 years. They are physically worn, emotionally scarred, worried about their futures.

But the old competitive drive kicks in. One falls,

