Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: Edges Of Empire: The Politics of Immigration in Aotearoa New Zealand, 1980-2020

Review by
Mark Fryer
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The authors of Edges of Empire argue immigration is increasingly about chasing economic gains. Image / Getty Images

The authors of Edges of Empire argue immigration is increasingly about chasing economic gains. Image / Getty Images

Many more people from many more countries: if you wanted to describe how immigration has changed New Zealand in recent decades, that’s not a bad summary.

The “many more people” is there in the statistics: between the 2013 and 2018 censuses, migration added 250,000 people to this country – more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save