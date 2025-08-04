Advertisement
Book of the day: Capitalism and its critics: A Battle of Ideas in the Modern World by John Cassidy

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Capitalism unbound: New York City, a symbol of the free market. Photo / Getty Images

Review by Danyl McLauchlan
Danyl McLauchlan is a politics writer, feature writer and book reviewer for the NZ Listener
In the late 18th century the Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith described a new form of social order spreading across Great Britain. He called it commercial society and declared it superior to the pastoral and agricultural economies of the past. Those old systems were ruled by landed aristocrats and

