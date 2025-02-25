Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Bad Publicity by Bianca Gillam

By Gill South
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Bianca Gillam: Her publishing background helps craft an enjoyable novel. Photo / supplied

Bianca Gillam: Her publishing background helps craft an enjoyable novel. Photo / supplied

Andie has just landed a plum job as a senior publicist in a New York publishing house. But her euphoria evaporates on her first day when she learns that her very first gig in the new job is to support bestselling author Jack Carlson on a month-long tour of Europe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener